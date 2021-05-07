 Skip to main content
Ann Harris Robinson -- Bowman
Ann Harris Robinson -- Bowman

Ann Harris Robinson

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ann Harris Robinson, 82, of 633 One Oak Lane, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Johnny Bradley is officiating.

Mrs. Robinson passed away Wednesday, April 28.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7.

Family and friends may visit her husband, Tommy Robinson, and daughter, Kay Robinson Snider, 1022 Northwood Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

