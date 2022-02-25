Ann Franklin -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Mrs. Ann Franklin, 80, of 882 Madison Ave., Brooklyn, and formerly of Bamberg, passed away Feb. 14, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

