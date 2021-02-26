Ann England Cone -- Bamberg

Ann was born and raised in South Carolina. She was the oldest child of Bryan and Edna England, and she had one brother, Bryan, who was nine years her junior. Ann received her undergraduate degree from Winthrop University and attended graduate school at Florida State University. Ann started her career working for Connie Maxwell Children's Home, a place that remained near and dear to her heart throughout her life. In 1962, Ann married the love of her life, Leonard Cone, and the couple moved to the Atlanta area for Leonard's job with AT&T. There Ann worked as a social worker for Fulton County, Georgia. Ann took a break from her career while her boys were young so she could dedicate herself to her family. She was the perfect swim mom, driving her boys all over the Atlanta area to attend swim practices and meets. Ann later touched the lives of so many elementary school children when she worked as a teacher for the Gwinnett County School System until her retirement in 2000. Ann and Leonard moved back to Bamberg after retirement so they could take care of both their mothers. When Ann returned to Bamberg, she became involved in several civic organizations in the area. Ann was a gracious host and enjoyed entertaining extended family members at her home over the holidays. Her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews looked forward to her delicious cooking and the warmth that was always felt in her home.