Anitra LaToya Washington -- Orangeburg

She was born on Aug. 29, 1974, in Georgetown to Roberta Davis and the late Benjamin Washington. Ms. Washington was a member of the United Fellowship Community Church, Orangeburg. She was educated in the public schools of Georgetown County and graduated from Choppee High School in 1992. Anitra graduated with an Undergraduate Degree from Benedict College, Columbia, in 1996 and a Master's Degree from South Carolina State University, Orangeburg in 1998. Ms. Washington began her teaching career at Edisto Elementary, Orangeburg, in August, 1997 and continued for 24 years.