 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anitra LaToya Washington -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Anitra LaToya Washington -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Anitra LaToya Washington died on Aug. 8, 2021, in Orangeburg. Services were held on Aug. 14, 2021, at Lighthouse of Jesus Christ.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1974, in Georgetown to Roberta Davis and the late Benjamin Washington. Ms. Washington was a member of the United Fellowship Community Church, Orangeburg. She was educated in the public schools of Georgetown County and graduated from Choppee High School in 1992. Anitra graduated with an Undergraduate Degree from Benedict College, Columbia, in 1996 and a Master's Degree from South Carolina State University, Orangeburg in 1998. Ms. Washington began her teaching career at Edisto Elementary, Orangeburg, in August, 1997 and continued for 24 years.

Surviving are her daughter Zyaire "Zee" Miyahna Washington, Orangeburg; her mother, Roberta Davis, Georgetown; and stepfather, Joseph Brown, Georgetown; sisters, Shonna Washington, Gadsden, Tannisha "Kandi" Brown, Atlanta, Tara Washington Aikens (Tori), Savannah, Georgia, Myra Washington, Columbia; brothers, Joseof Tezer Brown, Charleston, Marcus Washington, Savannah, Georgia, Gregg Washington (Cheryl), Columbia; stepsisters, Crystal Jiles, Georgetown, LaToya Colleton (Jamaal), Charleston; nieces, Jrae, JoAnna; nephew, Nigel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News