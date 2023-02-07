ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Anita Jenkins, 64, of Elloree, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old No. 6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church, Santee. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Ms. Jenkins passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.