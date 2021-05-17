ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Anglar Louise Rowser Carson, 70, of 359 Sweetwater Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Pastor Elvin Anderson Sr. officiating.

Mrs. Carson passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

