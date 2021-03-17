 Skip to main content
Angie L. Brand Britt -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Angie L. Brand Britt, 84, of St. George, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. The viewing will be at 10.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George (843-563-4332).

