REEVESVILLE -- Angie Brown, 83, of Reevesville, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477.

The casket will be placed at the center at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Reevesville.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.