NORTH -- Angelus “Angie” Spires Cook, 79, of North, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church of North with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Cook, Dustin Cook, Harrison Cook, Seth Foster, Jim Estes, Chuck Spires and Adam Black. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Robinson, Christopher Livingston and Bubba Creech.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of North and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Cook Foster; sons, Charles E. (Brenda) Cook and Kevin (Stacy) Cook; a sister, Rose Vella Brown; a brother, Eddie T. “E.T.” Spires; grandchildren, Christopher Foster, Kayla Foster Black, Dustin Cook, Harrison Cook, Gavin Cook and Ashlyn Cook; great-grandchildren, Candice Foster, Seth Foster, Avery Black and Asa Black. She was predeceased by her parents, Eddie and Naomi Joyce Stanfield Spires; her husband, Gonzale Cook; and a brother, Charles Troy Spires.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North.
