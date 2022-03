ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Angeline “Patty” Kennerly Sackel, 72, of 577 Limestone Road, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.