Angela T. Clark -- Greenville

GREENVILLE -- Memorial services for Ms. Angela T. Clark, 52, of 1421 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg. Father Prasad Antony is officiating.
We celebrate the life of Angela Teresa Clark, who transitioned on July 6, 2021. She was an accomplished singer, skilled entrepreneur, lovely sister, and beloved daughter who inspired the lives of others through her passion and mentorship. She was 52 years old.
Born in Orangeburg on June 7, 1969, she grew up on the campuses of South Carolina State University and Claflin University while attending Felton Laboratory School, and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Theater and the Dramatics Arts from South Carolina State University in 1993. She was nearing the completion of her Master's Degree in Business Administration from South Carolina State University at the time of her passing.
Angela was a 33-year member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was initiated at South Carolina University in the Spring of 1988. She was extremely active in Delta, serving in multiple leadership roles as a member of both the Orangeburg and Greenville Chapters in South Carolina.
In 1988, Angela was the first African American woman in South Carolina selected to participate in “Up With People”, a worldwide community service organization, traveling to over 30 countries including the Soviet Union. After that service, Angela performed in 76 countries and in all 50 states as a singer, dancer, and actress working in the cruise line industry since 1995.
Her first live recording “Unfolding” featuring Alan Lee on piano was released worldwide on Nov. 1, 2011. Thrilled about her first holiday album being released in November 2019, Angela along with 12 others was honored and inducted into the South Carolina State University 2019 Jazz Hall of Fame.
Angela was extremely active in local pageants for nearly all of her life. In 1991, she was the first African American woman chosen as Miss North Charleston to participate in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant and Miss America Organization. In 1992, she was the first African American woman to be chosen as South Carolina Queen of Roses, and in 1993 she was the first African American woman chosen as Miss Orangeburg County. In that same year, she was a top-ten finalist in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant and Miss America Organization. Angela also won the Miss Black & Gold Southern Region Contest (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.) and was 1st runner up in the National Miss Black & Gold Contest in 1992.
Angela was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Carl Oliver Clark (2017). She is survived by her mother, Barbara Clark; her brother, Carl Robert “Bobby” Clark (Jennifer); and a host of family, colleagues, friends, and mentees.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.