Angela T. Clark -- Greenville

Her first live recording “Unfolding” featuring Alan Lee on piano was released worldwide on Nov. 1, 2011. Thrilled about her first holiday album being released in November 2019, Angela along with 12 others was honored and inducted into the South Carolina State University 2019 Jazz Hall of Fame.

Angela was extremely active in local pageants for nearly all of her life. In 1991, she was the first African American woman chosen as Miss North Charleston to participate in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant and Miss America Organization. In 1992, she was the first African American woman to be chosen as South Carolina Queen of Roses, and in 1993 she was the first African American woman chosen as Miss Orangeburg County. In that same year, she was a top-ten finalist in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant and Miss America Organization. Angela also won the Miss Black & Gold Southern Region Contest (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.) and was 1st runner up in the National Miss Black & Gold Contest in 1992.