ORANGEBURG - Angela Migliaro Weeman, 74, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away on April 19, 2023. For 35 years, she was the loving wife of the late Thomas John "T.J." Weeman, and she cherished their marriage.

No services are planned at this time.

Angela was born in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of the late Gerald Migliaro and Marie LaPorta Migliaro. As a young girl, she was a figure skater and was a avid fan of the sport. In 1968, Angela graduated from Brick Township High School. She was a shipping and receiving clerk for Belks and a former patron of the Orangeburg Library. Angela loved to read and always kept a stack of books nearby.

Angela was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Cornerstone Church, where she was a part of the Salt Group. She adored animals, always giving them kind treatment, and welcoming them into her home when they needed it. Angela had a generous heart and gave to various charities on a regular basis. She instilled in her kids the same sense of pride in her Italian heritage as she had for herself. Angela was tough, strong, and always put her family first.

Survivors include her two daughters: Heather Weeman and Amanda Weeman, both of Orangeburg, SC.

Memorials may be made to Dukes Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, 29118 or the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.