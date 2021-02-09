 Skip to main content
Angela ‘Angie’ McAlister Clodfelter -- Summerville
SUMMERVILLE -- On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Angela “Angie” McAlister Clodfelter passed away at the age of 46.

She was born June 17, 1974, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Angela was a loving wife, daughter, mother and friend to many. Angela was a graduate of Dorchester Academy and a licensed cosmetologist. She also enjoyed mudding with her husband Joey, going to concerts and motorcycle rides.

Angela loved spending time with friends and family whenever possible. It's difficult to find someone who she hasn't made an impact on in some way! She had a contagious laugh and a kind smile that made you feel happy in the midst of life's difficulties. No matter what situation she encountered, she remained true to herself and a rock for others to lean on. She was bright, funny, and had a compassionate spirit that will be dearly missed. Everyone dies, but not everyone lives life to the fullest -- Angela was one of those people who truly lived.

Angela is survived by her husband, Joseph “Joey” Clodfelter Jr.; her parents, Owen and Delores McAlister; her brother, David McAlister; and her children, Aaron McAlister (wife Jessica McAlister and son Brenden McAlister), Nicole Day (husband Mitch Day) and Michael Belliveau. She is also survived by her nephews, Will McAlister and Drew McAlister, and her niece, Megan McAlister; and father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Gayle Clodfelter.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Mount Tabor Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road., North Charleston, SC 29406 (843-747-4849); or to Mount Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Lucas, 1183 Flat Woods Road, Reevesville, SC 29471.

