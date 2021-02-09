Angela ‘Angie’ McAlister Clodfelter -- Summerville

She was born June 17, 1974, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Angela was a loving wife, daughter, mother and friend to many. Angela was a graduate of Dorchester Academy and a licensed cosmetologist. She also enjoyed mudding with her husband Joey, going to concerts and motorcycle rides.

Angela loved spending time with friends and family whenever possible. It's difficult to find someone who she hasn't made an impact on in some way! She had a contagious laugh and a kind smile that made you feel happy in the midst of life's difficulties. No matter what situation she encountered, she remained true to herself and a rock for others to lean on. She was bright, funny, and had a compassionate spirit that will be dearly missed. Everyone dies, but not everyone lives life to the fullest -- Angela was one of those people who truly lived.