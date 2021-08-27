 Skip to main content
Anette Z. Truewell -- Savannah, Ga.
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Anette Z. Truewell, 93, of 712 Majority Road, Orangeburg, died Aug. 25, 2021, at Select Medical Hospital following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

