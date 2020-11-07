Anelia 'Lisa' Jackson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Ms. Anelia "Lisa" Jackson, 50, of 971 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, passed away at the residence of her sister.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Dee Jackson, 5103 Trotters Run Court, Aiken, SC 29803. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.