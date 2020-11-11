Anelia 'Lisa' Jackson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Anelia “Lisa” Jackson, 50, of Blackville, will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Barnwell Airport Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home. Friends may visit at the residence of her sister, Dietrich Jackson, 5103 Trotters Run Court, Aiken.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.