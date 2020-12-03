 Skip to main content
Anease Washington -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
Anease Washington -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Anease Washington, 100, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and formerly of St. George, S.C.. will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at New Hope AME Church Cemetery in St. George, with the Rev. Hall officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Online condolences can be made at www.stevensfh.net.

