 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew Williams -- Bamberg
0 comments

Andrew Williams -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Williams

BAMBERG -- Andrew Williams, 46, of 2093 Binnicker Bridge Road, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Prisma Health Care, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in the Claflin United Methodist Church cemetery, Bamberg. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News