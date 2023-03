ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Andrew "Trey" Tobin III, 21, of Orangeburg will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the House of Praise Non-denominational Church of Deliverance, with burial in the North Orangeburg UMC Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.