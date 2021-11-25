Andrew Toomer -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Andrew Toomer, 63, of St. George, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Britt Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Britt officiating.

Friends may call at the residence of Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.com.