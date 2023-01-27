Andrew Spells -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Andrew Spell, 94, of Brooklyn, formerly of Orangeburg, died Jan. 17, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Canaan United Methodist Church in Cope. Burial follows in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing for the public will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at 365 Main St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.