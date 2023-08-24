GASTON -- Mr. Andrew McKnight, 65 of 168 Happy Town Road, Gaston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2023, at his residence,

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Jackson's Memorial Swansea Chapel in Swansea. Burial will follow in the Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Jackson's Memorial Swansea Chapel, Swansea, South Carolina.

Family will receive friends at the residence. To order flowers and/or extend online condolences you may visit www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.