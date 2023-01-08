Andrew James Rucker -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Andrew James Rucker, 88, of St. Matthews, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 9, at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Andrew was born in Calhoun County, a son of the late Herman Burley Rucker and Magdalene Ezekiel Rucker. He was a graduate of St Matthews H.S. He was a retired service manager for Fairey Chevrolet and also worked for the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Andrew was an avid fisherman and liked to walk along the roadside picking up trash to help keep his community clean. He was known as the "Mayor of Sunny Plain."

He is survived by nieces and nephews, Freddy and Angie Ott of St Matthews, Ronnie Rucker of Orangeburg, Jeannette Rucker and Ronnie Spires of St Matthews, Patricia and Buck Brogden of Columbia, Jimmy and Cindy Barber of Lexington, and Cindi and David Muthig of Columbia. He is also survived by a number of great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by nephews, Dennis Rucker and Frankie Ott.

Memorials may be sent to Connie Maxwell Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648, or St. Jude Children Research, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942

