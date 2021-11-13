Andrew Gibbs Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Andrew Gibbs Jr., 89, of 2271 Myers Road, died Nov. 10, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov.13, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

