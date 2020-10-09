Andrew Davis -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside service for Mr. Andrew Davis, 70, of St. Matthews, will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5337 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Davis passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors at the residence of his sister, Josephine Edmond of 48 Fringetree Road, St. Matthews between 4 and 9 p.m. daily. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Friends may also call the funeral home.