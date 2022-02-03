Andrew ‘David’ Griffith Jr. -- Carrollton, Ga.

CARROLLTON, Ga. -- Andrew "David" Griffith Jr., age 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Jan. 31, 2022.

He was born May 22, 1952, in Orangeburg, son of the late Andrew David Griffith Sr. and the late Kathryn Strange Griffith. He was the owner and operator of Griffith Fencing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Summers and Meg Griffith; and a brother-in-law, Al Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Chambers Griffith of Carrollton; his children, Amanda and Mark Brandenburg of Atlanta, Bruce Maddox of Newnan, and Chad and Stacie Maddox of Ranburne, Alabama; sisters, Jane and Johnny Eady of Carrollton, Andie Johnson of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Kathy and Rich Wagner of Billings, Montana, and Marian Roscoe of Billings, Montana; brother-in-law, David Summers; and six grandchildren.

Graveside service will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. in Carroll Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Mike Marshall officiating and Mr. Jessie Patterson speaking.

The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Bill Cook, Tim Eady, Mike Duncan, Chris White and Robert Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.