Andrew '‘Andy’ L. Ott Jr. -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Andrew "Andy" L. Ott Jr., 60, of Rowesville, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. He was the husband of Ruthie Ann Greenlee Ott.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Andy was born in Bowman to the late Andrew Legare Ott Sr. and the late Doris Nathan Ott. He graduated from Bowman High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was a diesel mechanic employed by Valley Proteins. He was an avid motorcyclist and a muscle car enthusiast who loved NASCAR and college football. Andy also loved spending time with his wife and dog.
Survivors include his wife of three years; a son, Bailey Woody Ott of Rowesville; two stepchildren, Alex M. Damon (Jenni Montenotte) of Tennessee and Amber Damon of Georgia; two brothers, Bruce Ott (Melissa) of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Whitney Lyly Ott of Santee; a sister, Nancy Lynn Staley (Wesley); five step-grandchildren; and a niece and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PawMetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 9212.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.
