Andrea 'Lane' Moorer Oswald -- Santee

Lane was born Sept. 6, 1968, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Percy Guiles Moorer Jr. and Beverly Thomas Stillinger. She was employed by Culpeper Wood Preservers in Orangeburg. Lane had a huge personality and loved everything that sparkled. She had fun everywhere she went. She enjoyed working in her yard, shopping, '80s music and Tito's vodka. Lane was a wonderful mother, daughter and friend. Everyone that knew her loved her. She was predeceased by her father, Percy Guiles Moorer Jr., and her stepfather, Mike Stillinger.