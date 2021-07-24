 Skip to main content
Andrea Bonnette -- Cope
Andrea Bonnette -- Cope

COPE-- Mr. Andrea Bonnette, 59, of 125 Sabb Road, Cope, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

Please follow the guidelines of COVID-19 when visiting the residence and the funeral home.

