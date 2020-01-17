{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Ana Bryant, 75, of 55 Mary Joye Lane, St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence and Carson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ana Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments