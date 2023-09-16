Funeral services for Mr. Beards will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with Rev. C.J. Way officiating. The casket will be placed in the church from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. for viewing. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.