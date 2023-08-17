February 6, 1946 - August 10, 2023

COPE -- Amiley Leon Russell, 77, of Cope, the loving and devoted husband of Christina Ann (Hinzman) Russell, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at MUSC Orangeburg.

Leon was born February 6, 1946, in Thomaston, Ga., the son of the late Archer Virgil Russell and JessieMae Smith-Russell. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ervin O. Russell and James Franklin Russell. Leon was an avid fisherman. You could find him, rain or shine, sitting at the river. He loved nature, cooking, gardening, and spending time with his loved ones. He served in the United States Army from 1964-1972 (active wartime). He then worked as a chef, for the U.S. Army until the late 1980s. Upon his return to the States, he became a truck driver and retired in 1999.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 32 years, Christina Russell; daughter, Amber Marie (Curtis) Whisenhunt of Cope, Patrick (Stacey) Russell of Orangeburg, Robert Lee (Alexandra) Russell of Germany, Amiley Leon (Andrea) Russell Jr. of Epfach, Germany; grandchildren, Chevy Lee Whisenhunt of Cope, Adalynn Mae Whisenhunt of Cope, Kevin Russell of Germany, Marcel Russell of Germany, Manuel Russell of Germany, Sarah Russell of Germany, and Anna James of Orangeburg; nephew Matthew Russell of Orangeburg; his fur baby Bear; and many other loved ones that he held near and dear as if they were his own blood.

God blessed him in so many ways. At birth, he was given no more than two weeks to live. Penicillin was an experimental drug at that time, and it was given to him multiple times a day for nearly two weeks. It saved his life and God blessed him with 77 more years. He has stared in the face of death on multiple occasions and his famous saying was, "It ain't my time!" Leon was loved dearly by his family and friends.

He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and "second" dad. He loved his family wholeheartedly and would give them his last penny to make them smile.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, on which the family will notify. Condolences will be received at 3218 Shillings Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to J.P. Holley Funeral Home of St. Matthews.