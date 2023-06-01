Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Amelia Curry, 91, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at North Orangeburg UMC, 950 Cook Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment followed at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Curry passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com