Amanda 'Mandy' Oeffinger Gallman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Amanda "Mandy" Oeffinger Gallman, 59, of Orangeburg, passed away May 26, 2022. She was the wife of Christian "Chris" Keith Gallman.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 29, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg, with the Rev. Steve Dees officiating.

Mandy was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of Stephen B. Oeffinger and Alice Hadwin Oeffinger.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Christian K. Gallman; daughters, Elizabeth Butler (Brett) and Ashley Hawkins (Wade); son, Kyle Gallman (Jordan); parents; sisters, Angela O. Kilgus (Kenneth), Victoria O. Barrineau (Devonne) and Alice S. Oeffinger; brother, Stephen B. Oeffinger Jr.; mother-in-law, Ann Reynolds (John); five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

