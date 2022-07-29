Alvin Tyrone White -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Mr. Alvin Tyrone White, 70, of 231 Dalehurst Drive, Holly Hill, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old # 6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Dantzler Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Mary A. Keitt is officiating.

Mr. White passed away Monday, July 25, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Martha White, 231 Dalehurst Drive, Holly Hill, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

