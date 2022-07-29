 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alvin Tyrone White -- Holly Hill

  • 0
Alvin Tyrone White

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Mr. Alvin Tyrone White, 70, of 231 Dalehurst Drive, Holly Hill, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old # 6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Dantzler Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Mary A. Keitt is officiating.

Mr. White passed away Monday, July 25, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Martha White, 231 Dalehurst Drive, Holly Hill, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic hopeful Tsudoi Miyazaki fatally struck by car while training in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News