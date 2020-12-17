Alvin Singleton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Alvin Singleton, 56, of 337 St. Andrews St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Gifford.

He died Thursday, Dec. 10, at Providence Hospital following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.