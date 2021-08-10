Alvin Kim Yerich -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Alvin Kim Yerich, 65, of Ridgeville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Born on Aug. 23, 1955, in Charleston, Dr. Yerich was the son of the late Raymond Alvin Yerich and Gloria Salisbury Yerich. He graduated from Lord Berkeley Academy in 1973 and went on to pursue his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the College of Charleston in 1977. Dr. Yerich then earned his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in 1981. While attending the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, he was a member of the Alpha Psi Fraternity. After retiring, he founded the Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm and further pursued his agricultural passion as the President of the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association. Dr. Yerich loved Georgia Bulldog football, visiting his father in Marco Island, seeing new places, and making new friends. Above all he loved his family and friends; he will be missed by all. Surviving are his wife, Caroline McCurry Yerich; son, Gordon Glenn Yerich; daughter, Julianna Yerich Velarde (Cesar); daughter, Grayson Lee Yerich; loving dachshund, Bentley; and half-brother, Brian Yerich (Brigitte).
Services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11th, at 4 p.m. at Holly Hill United Methodist Church, 1048 Peake St., Holly Hill, SC 29059. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations in Dr. Yerich's memory may be sent to Holly Hill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 398, Holly Hill, SC 29059, or the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association, In Care of Steve Penland, 6457 Campbell Road, York, SC 29745. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.