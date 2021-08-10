Alvin Kim Yerich -- Ridgeville

Born on Aug. 23, 1955, in Charleston, Dr. Yerich was the son of the late Raymond Alvin Yerich and Gloria Salisbury Yerich. He graduated from Lord Berkeley Academy in 1973 and went on to pursue his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the College of Charleston in 1977. Dr. Yerich then earned his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in 1981. While attending the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, he was a member of the Alpha Psi Fraternity. After retiring, he founded the Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm and further pursued his agricultural passion as the President of the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association. Dr. Yerich loved Georgia Bulldog football, visiting his father in Marco Island, seeing new places, and making new friends. Above all he loved his family and friends; he will be missed by all. Surviving are his wife, Caroline McCurry Yerich; son, Gordon Glenn Yerich; daughter, Julianna Yerich Velarde (Cesar); daughter, Grayson Lee Yerich; loving dachshund, Bentley; and half-brother, Brian Yerich (Brigitte).