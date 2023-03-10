COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Alvin H. Zeigler, 73, of Columbia, SC, will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with Rev. Barber Zeigler officiating. Interment will be held 11:00am, Monday, March 13, 2023, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.

Mr. Zeigler passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his residence.Visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, from 11:00am - 6:00pm.

The family is accepting limited guests at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Janice Zeigler Snell, 3036 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to Mrs. Snell, at (803) 664-0674, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

