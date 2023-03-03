COLUMBIA -- Mr. Alvin H. Zeigler, 73, of Columbia, SC, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family is accepting limited guests at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Janice Zeigler Snell, 3036 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to Mrs. Snell at (803) 664-0674 or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

