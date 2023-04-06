Aug. 31, 1934 - April 3, 2023

ORANGEBURG - Alvin E. Edgemon, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church, 4305 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg. Rev. Darrell Wilkins will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Johnathan Edgemon, Mark Morris, Nick Felkel, Zach Felkel, Marian Edgemon, Johnnie Bozard, and Timmy Boyleston.

Mr. Edgemon was born on August 31, 1934, in Orangeburg, SC. He was the son of the late Eugene Edgemon and the late Ethel Metts Edgemon. He served his country in the United States Navy. He was employed for many years by DMC Prints as a maintenance supervisor. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

Mr. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jo Collins Edgemon; son, Alvin "Al" E. Edgemon Jr; and daughter, Wanda Faye Edgemon.

Survivors include his son, David Wayne Edgemon (Tracy) of Cordova; grandchildren, Samantha Nicole Edgemon, Austin Wayne Edgemon, Jordan Jerome Edgemon, Michelle Corbett Felkel, Jason Robert Corbett; a number of great-grandchildren; sisters, Dot Morris of Orangeburg, Doris Edgemon of North Carolina, Charlotte Black of Rock Hill; brother, Tommy Edgemon (Evelyn) of Orangeburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.