TOWNSEND, Del. -- Alvin C. Hopkins, 64, of Townsend, Delaware, formerly of St. Matthews, South Carolina, passed away Sunday, May 7th, at his residence. He was the son of the late Cornell and Sallie Mae Hopkins and the nephew of Joseph L. Hopkins. He is survived by his wife, Deidre, a son, Demaris, and one sister, Melvert.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 17th, at 11 a.m. at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, Wilimington, Delaware. Condolences may be sent to his wife, Deidre Hopkins, at 300 Putter St., Townsend, DE 19734.