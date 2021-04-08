Alva Lee Moore -- Orangeburg

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with military honors. The family will receive friends before the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Alva was born in Grafton, West Virginia, a son of the late Delbert Alva Moore and Iris Mabel McConkey Moore. Alva was a World War II veteran, after joining the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17, and was member of the offensive unit in the South Pacific. Alva returned home to West Virginia to complete his high school education. He went to work with the A & P grocery store in Grafton, before being hired at C & P Telephone Co. of West Virginia in June 1947. He retired as a line construction foreman in September 1982, and moved to Orangeburg in October 1983. He was a member of the Scottish Rites, VFW, American Legion, Telephone Pioneers of West Virginia and South Carolina, Marine Corp League, Devil Dogs, First United Methodist Church of Clarksburg, W.Va., and St. Andrews United Methodist Church of Orangeburg.