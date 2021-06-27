 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Altroy Reginald Bodrick -- Summerville
0 comments

Altroy Reginald Bodrick -- Summerville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERVILLE -- Altroy Reginald Bodrick, 41, of Summerville, formerly of the Lone Star community, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Summerville Medical Center.

Funeral plans are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Services of St Matthews.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his mother, Deloris Bodrick Johnson, 37 Friendly Lane, Cameron, SC 29030. Masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News