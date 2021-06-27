Altroy Reginald Bodrick -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Altroy Reginald Bodrick, 41, of Summerville, formerly of the Lone Star community, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Summerville Medical Center.
Funeral plans are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Services of St Matthews.
The family will receive friends at the residence of his mother, Deloris Bodrick Johnson, 37 Friendly Lane, Cameron, SC 29030. Masks are required.
