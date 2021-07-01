Altroy R. Bodrick -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Altroy R. Bodrick will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Matthews K8 School in St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the Haynes Chapel AME Church cemetery in Lone Star.
The casket will be placed in the gymnasium at 10 a.m.
Viewing for the public will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the funeral home. Masks are required at both the viewing and during the services.
Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
