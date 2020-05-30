Altonio Smith -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Altonio Smith will be held 1pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Lone Star with the Rev. Curtis Young officiating. Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 30th, at Jenkins Funeral Home, St. Matthews. Friends may call the residence of his grandmother, Joanne Smith, 144 Silverberry Lane, St. Matthews, or the funeral home.