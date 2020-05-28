Altonio Smith -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Altonio Smith -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Altonio Smith, 19, of St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at tRMC.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

The family will receive friends at residence of his grandmother, Mrs. Joanne Smith, 144 Silverberry Lane, St. Matthews. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

To plant a tree in memory of Altonio Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News