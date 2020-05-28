Altonio Smith -- St. Matthews

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Altonio Smith, 19, of St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at tRMC.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

The family will receive friends at residence of his grandmother, Mrs. Joanne Smith, 144 Silverberry Lane, St. Matthews. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

