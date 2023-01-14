Alton Ray Squires -- Bamberg

BAMBERG — Alton Ray Squires, 68, of Bamberg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Bamberg First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brad Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

Mr. Squires was born in Bamberg, the son of the late Alton Floyd Squires and the late Betty Jean Scoggins Squires.

Ray was a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and the University of South Carolina. He was a avid and loyal supporter of the athletic programs of both schools. Ray spent 44 years of his working career at Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing. He started in the machine shop in 1976 and retired as plant manager and vice president of manufacturing in 2020. Ray was a hands-on manager and beloved by all employees.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela Hurst Squires; daughters, Meredith (John) Tuck and Rebecca Squires Hallman; grandchildren, Logan Tuck, Bauer Tuck and Riley Elizabeth Hallman; and a sister, Lynn Squires (Wayne) Welch. Mr. Squires was predeceased by a sister, Dee Squires Nummy.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Bamberg First Baptist Church, 11823 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003.

Pallbearers will be Brian Darnell, Alton “Rock” Bunch, John “Ponco” Hernandez, Jeffrey Raysor, Timothy “Buddy” Thompson, Anthony “Bull” Dyches, Joshua “Josh” Kinsey and Michael “Mike” Searson.

Memorials may be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 355, Bamberg, SC 29003, or MAMA Animals Shelter, 254 Slow Pitch Road, Bamberg, SC 29003

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, is assisting the family.