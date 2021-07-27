Alton Peterson Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Alton Peterson Sr., 71, of 840 Bryan Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Sharon Jackson is officiating.

The Rev. Peterson passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his residence.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

