 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alton Peterson Sr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Alton Peterson Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alton Peterson Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Alton Peterson Sr., 71, of 840 Bryan Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Sharon Jackson is officiating.

The Rev. Peterson passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his residence.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News