Alton Otis Metts

BRANCHVILLE -- Mr. Alton Otis Metts, 80 years of age, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Mr. Metts was born in Branchville, a son of the late Marion Walters and Anne Billings; he was also the widower of Billie Kay Easterlin Metts. Mr. Metts' career included managing sewing rooms and owning/operating the Churn. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church; he was a lifelong resident of the community. Mr. Metts also had a great love for fishing, antique motors, life, family and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, with the Rev. Colt Waagner and the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers are Randy Antley, Timmy Metts, Ray Bunton, Wes Collins, Bobby Crates, Ira Metts and Kevin Metts.

He is survived by two sons, William A. Metts and wife Reggie of Branchville, and David M. Metts of Branchville; and three grandchildren, Brandy McRae, Molly Metts and Bill Metts.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery; at other times, friends may call at the residence of William Metts, 556 Hunting Road. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com.

Memorials can be sent to the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 1425 Mt. Tabor Road, Bowman, SC 29018.