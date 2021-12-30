Alton Jermain Hair Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Alton Jermaine Hair Jr., 19, of 3468 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Roberta Green, 3468 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID - 19 precautions and wear a mask

